FINANCE MINISTER ATTENDS MEETING WITH ECOFIN AND EUROGROUP

Makis Keravnos, Cyprus’ minister of finance has reached Brussels to take part in the large-scale meeting with the EU council of finance ministers (Ecofin) & Eurogroup as its participants.

The meeting’s agenda includes an in-depth discussion of current policies and its negative effects on the price of energy resources. Also included will be a discussion with representatives from the International Monetary Fund about the current economic climate – and strategizing on making developments within the same.

Keravnos is expected to not only attend the meeting but to also participate in it. He will also see the reveal of Belgium’s plans as the council’s president for the first six months of 2024.