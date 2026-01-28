COMMANDARIA OFFICIALLY RECOGNISED BY UNESCO

UNESCO has finally accepted Cyprus’ Commandaria into its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

This decision was announced on the 20th session of Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in New Delhi in India.

According to Deputy Culture Minister Dr Vasiliki Kassianidou, this marks a major milestone for Cyprus’ cultural identity. He called the Commandaria more than wine – emphasizing how it captures the very heart and soul and rich history and culture of the island nation and its people. He further added that getting this award honors tradition as well as the generations of winemakers and vine-growers from the fourteen villages dedicated to making it.

Dr Kassianidou said that while Cyprus is indeed small, it has a great spirit and has contributed a lot to the world. He expresses his happiness at the Commandaria now being recognized as one of them.

The last entry to this list was the Art of Midwifery in 2023.