PRISON KILLING SUSPECT REMANDED FOR 8 DAYS

A court in Nicosia has ordered an 8-day remand for the inmate accused of killing their fellow prisoner in Central Prisons.

The inmate was produced before the court, where he was told about his charges and the remand, as the investigation is underway. After consulting with his advocate, the inmate decided not to contest.

Gennadios Ioannou, investigator for the Nicosia CID, said that the murder was committed at night in the prison’s Fourth Wing. There was a major fight between the two inmates, after which the victim was taken to the office of the guard. This is where he collapsed and later passed away.

The victim was found to be injured under his left eye.

The police have so far collected CCTV footage and statements from twelve eyewitnesses, and are expecting around thirty more.

Scientific and forensic work is underway to best reconstruct the exact circumstances.

According to the court, a remand was required give how serious the nature of the crime is and that it was committed in a prison itself. The remand would also prevent anyone from tampering with evidence or obstructing a police investigation.