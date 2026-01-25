CYPRUS’ CITY OF DREAMS BAGS MICE AWARD

Five-star resort City of Dreams has been voted as the best MICE hotel in Cyprus.

The Limassol-based destination is now among a list of exclusive locations that are known as some of the finest destinations for international-scale meetings, incentives, conferences and events (i.e. MICE).

The votes for this came from consumers, the media and from MICE professionals themselves.

Opened as recently as 2023, City of Dreams has been fast to establish itself as a world-class venue for events with high-quality hospitality, service and facilities.

It already has an impressive portfolio of events hosted, which include I-CON and IFX EXPO, meetings hosted by the likes of Exness, LVMH, NMBS and Google, events hosted by Coca-Cola and Cyprus Tourism. It has also hosted several international and local wedding ceremonies, which include the largest Indian wedding in Cyprus so far.

GM Grant Johnson was very pleased with the development and expressed his appreciation. He added that the award not only highlights the exceptional services, but also he people working behind making them happen.

This year’s MICE Awards was held at Bahrain’s World MICE Awards Gala Ceremony along with the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala.

Located in the heart of the Mediterranean, City of Dreams is spread across a vast area of 8,000m�. Facilities within the premises include the largest expo center in Cyprus, a convertible Grand Ballroom, an Amphitheatre that works outdoors, bespoke business areas and meeting spaces, and a sprawling lawn for outdoor events.

The resort has over five hundred suites and rooms, and sports the biggest pool complex in Cyprus. It even has its own catering system and highly prestigious restaurants such as Amber Dragon, Prime Steakhouse and Anais.