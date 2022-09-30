CORONAVIRUS MASK RESTRICTIONS LIFTED IN CYPRUS

With the COVID-19 pandemic waning, several countries are loosening their restrictions and Cyprus is no exception to this. The island nation recently lifted the mandatory use of face masks in indoor spaces after the country’s health authority deemed the situation to have considerably improved.

According to Michalis Hadjipantela, Cyprus’ health minister, the rule, however, will continue to apply to clinics, nursing homes and hospitals, and public vehicles. People suffering from chronic illnesses are also recommended to use face coverings.

Also lifted are the capacity limitations for public places like casinos, churches, stadiums, stores, malls, restaurants, and nightclubs.