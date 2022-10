A British man was discovered dead mid-flight by his wife.

The man, 63 and his wife, 62 were traveling to Paphos for their vacation when this happened.

Once the plane landed, the man was sent to Paphos General Hospital, and at that location the man was declared DOA (dead-on-arrival).

The police’s preliminary investigation into the matter says that they do not consider the death to have any criminal or otherwise suspicious links.