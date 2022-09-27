FRENCH NAVY’S MILITARY EXERCISE IN CYPRUS HAS BEGUN

The Republic of Cyprus has issued a Navtex revealing that the French Navy has started its military exercise.

Coinciding with this is a “war” Navtex warnings issued between Turkey and the island nation over the BILIM 2 Survey/Research vessel.

So far, Cyprus has slammed Turkey’s Navtex for scientific research. Part of this actually takes place in the continental shelf of the island nation.

This comes after Turkey issued an anti-Navtex where it disputed Cyprus’ sovereignty.

The BILIM 2 was first to the north of Cyprus, where Turkish-majority village Yiallousa is located.