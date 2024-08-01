COUNCIL OF EUROPE’S SECRETARY GENERAL VISITING CYPRUS

Marija Pejčinović Burić the Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE) is on an official visit to the island nation of Cyprus.

She has already met with Nikos Christodoulides – the Cypriot President, Constantinos Kombos – the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Annita Demetriou – Speaker of the House of Representatives, among other important political figures.

She also presented a lecture in the Diplomatic Academy.

Several topics were included in the discussions held between Secretary General Burić and Cypriot leaders, including the Reykjavik Summit, the ongoing support being offered to Ukraine in the war, the European Court of Human Rights and their judgements, the AI Framework, democracy, laws and the Social Charter.

The Ukraine issue itself included several important topics, such as the civil rights protection, the forceful transferring of children and the Register of Damage.

Secretary General Burić talked about the CoE’s 75th anniversary, and exchanged ideas with Charalambos Prountzos – Nicosia’s Mayor.