OPAP MARATHON IN LIMASSOL SEES OVER FIVE THOUSAND IN ATTENDANCE

Over five thousand people participated in the OPAP Marathon in Limassol

.

The marathon started in Epichosis, proceeded towards the western direction near the coast towards Franklin Roosevelt Street, passed via the roundabout at New Port and crossed the parallel road to once again pass via the roundabout of ‘Lady’s Mile

.’

The marathon path continued through the road ahead of the shopping center called ‘My Mall’, passed through the roundabout at Franklin Roosevelt, went in the western direction again towards Asomatos village

.

It then took a turn at the junction near the Water Park entrance, went along the road on the coast towards the traffic lights at the Ayioi Saranda Street-Amathus Avenue intersection next to the Elias Hotel

.

A final turn led the course to Epichosis to finish

.

Drivers have been urged to stay careful, exercise caution, adhere to special road restrictions, and generally comply with the police

.