The police are currently investigating a theft at a kiosk in Larnaca

.

Two people wearing masks conducted a robbery at the kiosk – they took what is best described as a “lot” of cash from the register and proceeded to run away from the scene unstopped

.

The theft occurred in the late hours of the evening

.

The suspects could not be identified distinctly, but it is believed that they are two men. They are currently at large

.