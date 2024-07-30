PETROL PRICES DIFFER ALL OVER CYPRUS

The Consumer Association of Cyprus has revealed that there are major differences between the price of petrol in different areas of the island nation. In fact, some of these amount to as much as fourteen cents every liter.

According to the report published by the association, where prices per area have been compared between 2021 and 2024 – Nicosia saw the biggest difference this year – over fourteen cents between the highest and lowest price points.

Limassol saw the largest difference in 2022, with a 15.3 cents worth difference between the highest and the lowest price points.

The association says that since the supplier-offered profit margin stands at around six to six-and-a-half cents per liter, a fourteen-cent difference is near-impossible.

The association is calling in to investigate why such a difference in pricing policy could actually exist.