3.2 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE IN CYPRUS

A minor earthquake has occurred in Cyprus, leaving people worried and in a state of panic

.

The earthquake of 3.2-magnitude struck the island nation in the early hours of the morning, causing various people on the island to experience sudden shaking

.

This was largely felt in and around Limassol

.

Several residents reported further minor aftershocks, but no one reported damages or injuries thus far

.

The local authorities confirmed the incident, and are on the lookout for more potential aftershocks or earthquakes

.