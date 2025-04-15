CYPRUS POLICE ANNOUNCE NEW MEASURES FOR NATIONAL DAY

The Cyprus police has announced that they will be implementing new traffic & security measures in light of the Cypriot National Day celebrations

.

Restrictions on parking shall be there in place from 12 AM from the day before in high-traffic areas of Nicosia. This includes Vyronos Avenue, the Feneromeni Church, and Konstantinos Palaiologos Avenue

.

Traffic restrictions will come into place on the celebration day in all of these locations, along with Omirou Avenue, and more roads adjacent to these will be closed later in the day

.

Special areas have been demarcated for parking. This includes the municipal trench, the fire station area, the opening at Kolokasi and the Davilla area

.

The public buses coming from Engomi, Strovolos, Lakatamia, and nearby districts will be dropping off their passengers in Solomos Square. Buses from Aglantzia and Pallouriotissa will drop passengers on Stasinou Avenue near Kaningos Bridge

.

The police are urging the public to follow the rules set in place, and to not use any drones

.