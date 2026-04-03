COUNTRYWIDE POLICE CHECKS LEAD TO 7 ARRESTS

A police check executed countrywide has led to the arrest of 7 individuals for a litany of crimes, which include unlawful employment, driving without a driver?s license, illegal residency, violating traffic rules, and not abiding by the instructions of an officer of the law.

The Police said that they patrolled numerous urban spaces, and overall stopped 234 cars, checked 274 passengers and drivers, and raided 29 areas.

Traffic stops led them to ninety-one registered complaints – forty-seven of them were for speeding, four were for traffic violations, and one each was registered for driving under the influence and one for vehicle seizure. Meanwhile, the raids led to the registration of three cases where people were operating businesses without a permit.

According to the police, the aim of the large-scale operation was to reduce criminal activity, maintain law and order, and improve safety within the larger community.