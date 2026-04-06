CYPRIOT DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS THEY ARE TAKING EVERY POSSIBLE MEASURE WITH REGARDS TO IRAN

Cyprus? Defense Minister Vasilis Palmas has said that the defense is taking every possible measure to safeguard the island nation in light of the Iran war.

He said this in a statement to the Cyprus News Agency, right after Iran declared both the Cypriot Navy and the Air Force as ?terrorists? by extension of declaring the same of all EU members.

This declaration was made after the European Union and the Council of Europe declared the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard a terrorist organization.

Cyprus, which currently sits in the chair, is the one that formally adopted the declaration.

Geadis Geadi, the MEP of Ilam, had very famously said in this discussion how the large number of missiles that had Israel as its target were seen in Cyprus? skies. He had said then that the unfolding situation poses a huge threat to the entire area, especially Europe and the West at large.

This was followed by a motion to condemn the Iranian government. An overwhelming 524 MEPs voted in support, 3 against, while 4 abstained.

All of Cypriot MEPs ? Akel?s Giorgos Georgiou, Disy?s Michalis Hadjipantela, Costas Mavrides and Loucas Fourlas, and independents Geadi and Fidias Panayiotou voted to support the motion.