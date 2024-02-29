COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATION NUMBERS RISING

Charalambos Charilaou, the press officer for Cyprus’ health services (Okypy) has released a statement via the media on the rising number of people being hospitalized for the novel coronavirus.

Speaking with the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), which officially released the statement, Charilaou states how over seventy individuals suffering from the disease are being treated in hospitals. He further added 3 of these are in the ICU, though are not in immediate danger.

Most admitted individuals’ ages range 75 to 80 years – many of these are from nursing homes, which indicated a series of chain transmission of germs.

He also remarked on how most of the hospitalized were found to not be inoculated with the vaccine, which indicates that they could have caught the pathogen while meeting with others who were.

He urged the public to “continue to observe public hygiene measures”.