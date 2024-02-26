DESIGNER FROM CYPRUS TO RECEIVE OBE FROM THE KING OF ENGLAND

Famous designer Michalis Anastasiades is on King Charles III’s Order of the British Empire (OBE) list for New Year Honors.

Lina Kassianidou, Cyprus’ Deputy Culture Minister sent her congratulations on the occasion via a post on social media platform X (formerly, Twitter).

She appreciated Anastasiades and his skills in the post, saying how proud her and everyone in the country and in the field of design is about the development. She further added that this has only been possible after decades of hard work and pure dedication.

The Order of the British Empire is an award that is presented to someone for achieving regional success in their area of expertise or by servicing their community.