THE POLICE IN LIMASSOL MAKE SUCCESSIVE ARRESTS

Current Events

The Cyprus Police in Limassol conducted four hundred and forty car checks, four hundred and seventy six person checks and two hundred and eleven DUIs – all in the span of four days.

Out of all of these checks, twenty-two were written down for driving while being drunk over the limit one hundred and seven were reported for committing traffic violations, sixteen were reported for other traffic-related issues, fifteen vehicles and four two-wheelers were seized.

Besides the above, 2 nightclubs were booked for code violations, 3 warrants to award fines were issued – one for possessing tobacco and the other two for illicit narcotics. A warrant – this time for arrest – was issued to a person living illegally in the island nation. Yet another warrant was issued for illegally keeping and transporting a weapon.

