COVID-19 PATIENT COUNT INCREASING NATIONALLY

The number of COVID-19 patients has risen sharply over the last 2 weeks.

In the last 10 days alone, over 32 patients landed in hospital ICU and 2 under Increased Care.

Notably, the increase has been on a more gradual scale, given that the national average of hospital COVID patients in the previous months was an average of fifteen.

So far, over 660,000 people have been infected by the virus, and over 1,350 have lost their lives. That being said, other issues such as viral and bacterial diseases and infections, accidents and injuries and heat wave illnesses have also caused the filling up of ICUs nationally.