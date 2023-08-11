CYPRIOT AUTHORITIES GRANT LICENSE TO EXPAT ADVICE GROUP

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has granted an investment license to UAE-based Hoxton Capital Management.

The news of the license being granted comes over one year after Hoxton being granted a conditional license in the island nation.

According to a statement from Chris Ball, the firm’s managing partner, achievement of the license marks as a major step for the company’s growth and operations in the EU region, and a result of their dedicated to bringing their bespoke expert knowledge and to expat investors worldwide.

Previously, Hoxton Capital Management had announced reaching a total of €1.16bn in AUM as of March 2023.