GREEK PM CANCELING CYPRUS VISIT DUE TO FIRES

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek PM has postponed his planned trip to Cyprus owing to the firefighter aircraft disaster in the former country.

The development was made public after a conversation between the Greek PM & Cyprus President.

Nikos Christodoulides, the President of Cyprus expressed his condolences for the disaster which happened in Karystos in Evia, also extending his support to Greece for the fires.

Given the disaster, the leaders of the neighboring countries decided that it would be best to postpone the visit to a future date.

The aircraft, a Canadair CL-215 aircraft, flown by Hellenic Air Force officers, crashed while fighting a wildfire in Platanistos village near Evia.

The airmen, Captain Christos Moulas, 34 and Lieutenant Pericles Stefanidis, 27 both died at the scene.