COVID MEASURES TO FURTHER EASE IN CYPRUS

As the world is inching towards the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cyprus too is easing its safety measures in the wake of reducing numbers and more vaccinations.

Michael Hadjipantela, the Health Minister of Cyprus has declared that from of May 15, the government is scrapping compulsory vaccination and/or recovery certificates for most public places, bar music halls, hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and nightclubs.

Furthermore, the unvaccinated who are in close contact with others infected from COVID-19 will not be required to self-quarantine. Compulsory testing for school goers and teachers will also cease.

As of April 22, people will no longer be mandated to wear masks in the outdoor sections of restaurants and bars. The bar on maximum capacity is also set to be lifted.