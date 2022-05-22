GOVERNMENT ISSUES WARNING OVER HEPATITIS CASES AMONG CHILDREN

The government of Cyprus has announced a warning over a large number of children contracting severe hepatitis.

According to Pediatrician Michalis Anastasiades, the symptoms presenting themselves include belly aches, gas, diarrhea, and vomiting, which may progress to more severe symptoms such as excess liver enzymes or jaundice. Fever, however, has been less frequent.

The virus is very contagious, and those affected are being asked to stay as isolated as possible.

In the last few weeks, 169 cases of severe hepatitis were identified in children across 12 countries. At least 1 child has died, while 17 others have needed liver transplants to survive.

Parents are being asked to watch out for symptoms and reach out for medical care as soon as possible, if needed.