CYPRIOT AIRPORTS CROSS MAJOR MILESTONES IN AUGUST

Two major airports of Cyprus have crossed important milestones in August 2025 in terms of passenger volume.

August itself was the busiest month for Cyprus airports, with an 1,800,000+ footfall of passengers. This was over than 12 percent more than the footfall in August 2024. Over 58,000 people passed through the airports daily during this time, with 20th August seeing the largest volume at 64,000+ passengers, and the weekend of 23rd and 24th August seeing over 127,000 within that period.

This came after Cypriot Airports already saw dealt with over 4.9 million visitors from June to August 2025 – over 11% more than a year earlier.

The Larnaka Airport (LCA) crossed a milestone of handling 1.1 million passengers for the third consecutive month in August 2025, which has so far never been done.

On the other hand, Pafos Airport (PFO) handled over 500,000 passengers in the month of August – its busiest month so far. For a regional airport, successfully dealing with such a volume was a major feat and solid indication of the airport rising in popularity as well as contributing to travel and tourism on the island.

All of these developments at large demonstrate that Airports in Cyprus are continuing to act as an important benchmarks of travel and tourism.

Meanwhile, Hermes Airports are looking forward to a strong winter. The company, which operates both LCA & PFO remains dedicated in its effort to enhance the connectivity within the island nation of Cyprus, as well as that of the island with other countries at large. It largely fulfills this via incentive programs and strategic partnerships with airlines and tourism authorities.

