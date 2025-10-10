ENVOY OF TURKISH CYPRUS HOLDS OPTIMISM FOR NORTHERN CYPRUS’ SOVEREIGN STATUS

The Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA) has awarded the Cyprus Electricity Authority (CEA) the license to set up a brand-new commercial power storage system.

İsmet Korukoğlu, the Turkish Cypriot ambassador in Ankara, Turkey has said that he is very optimistic on the breakaway island nation to get headway in its quest for recognition as a nation internationally.

In a press conference, he mentioned that Turkish Cyprus has many milestones to fulfill in this regard, such as signing the SOFA [Status of Forces Agreement], discussing the current state of activities and operations, and getting relevant consent.

He mentioned how Turkish Cyprus’ ‘observer’ status in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is highly instrumental, and that participating in international meetings involving high-ranking ministers and in the diplomatic circles in Baku will serve to work in their favor.

Korukoğlu further emphasized that any further talks on the reunification matter can only happen once the Turkish population of the island have been recognized as sovereigns.

He even criticized Greek Cyprus to stonewall their processes, as well as try to get Turkish Cypriots to stay isolated – two approaches that have furthered fractured the relations between the two.

The island nation of Cyprus is a divided one since 1974. In 2004, the United Nations proposed a peace plan, which was rejected by Green Cyprus. The UN also tried to mediate some talks, but ultimately failed and efforts are on pause as of 2017.

Only Turkey recognizes Turkish Cyprus so far.

https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/turkish-cypriot-envoy-optimistic-on-northern-sides-status-213247

The CERA made the decision to award the license based on the article 26 of the Electricity Market Regulation Laws (2021-23). The license’s terms shall follow Article 30’s criteria and shall be available on their website, in addition to being sent to the CEA.