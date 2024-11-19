CYPRIOT AIRPORTS ON HIGH ALERT AMIDST MAJOR FLIGHT DIVERSIONS

In the wake of large-scale diversion of flights to Cyprus, the airports in the island nation have been put on high alert citing security concerns.

The development comes after Iran launched a missile attack with Israel as its target, which caused several flights to be diverted to Cyprus.

Specifically, 2 Israel-bound flights that took off at Prague and Milan have landed at the Airport in Larnaca.

All airports in Cyprus are currently on standby in case any other Israel-related flights need to be safely landed to avoid additional undesirable circumstances in the already tense current situation.