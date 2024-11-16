CYPRUS CELEBRATES INDEPENDENCE DAY WITH PARADE

The island nation recently celebrated its Independence Day with a Military Parade.

The parade, held on the 1st of October in Nicosia’s Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue, had several eminent Cypriots in attendance, from a variety of fields such as politics, religion, and armed forces.

The Greek President, several ambassadors from abroad as well as a few armed forces attachés from abroad were present.

The common people witnessed the parade, having arrived hours prior to 11 AM (starting time for the parade) and saw the flag hosting and 21-gun salute, which kicked off the event.

The national anthem was then sung, with the Cypriot parliament members in the forefront.

The parade then started, beginning with a presentation of National Guard choppers and some British Army aircrafts. This was followed by other presentations from Ambulance Service, Search and Rescue Centre, Fire Department, Civil Defense, Forest Department and of course, the Police.

The parade received high praise from everybody on account of its organization and humble, yet formidable display of the nation’s security strength.