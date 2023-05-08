CYPRIOT AND GREEK CITIZENS EVACUATION PLAN FROM SUDAN IS UNDERWAY

Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has announced that Greece will be sending military help to evacuate Cypriot and Greek citizens from conflict-ridden Sudan.

Dendias emphasized that safely rescuing citizens is the topmost priority, and that the government of Greece is working with its allies and partners to achieve that goal. And this, of course, includes citizens of the island nation of Cyprus.

To that end, the Foreign Ministry of Greece is constantly communicating with other EU nations to coordinate a potential rescue operation for EU citizens.

Dendias intends to raise this issue as a priority at the oncoming Foreign Affairs Council meeting of the European Union in Luxembourg.

According to Andreas Katsaniotis, the Greek deputy minister of diaspora, over 120 Greek and Cypriot citizens have requested evacuation from Sudan.

The crisis itself has emerged from armed conflict between opposing military groups in Sudan.