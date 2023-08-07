HIGH DEMAND PUSHES BEACH SPORTS CENTRE TO EXTEND THEIR FREE-USE STATUS

An excessive amount of public demand has led the Limassol municipality to extend their Beach Sports Centre’s free-use status for one more month.

Inaugurated in July 2023, the sports center had an initial status of being free for use to foster engagement and give their potential users the chance to make use of their facilities.

A sum of €400,000 was spent to make the center, and the Cyprus Sports Organization (CSO) paid €122,000 of that amount.

The sports center has 3 beach tennis and volleyball courts along with a convertible beach football court.