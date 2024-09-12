CYPRIOT NATIONAL IS IN OLYMPIC FINALS

Cypriot national and athlete Elena Kulichenko is all set to compete in the high jump finals of the Olympics.

Kulichenko, 22, broke into the final round by scoring 1.92 & 1.88 on her first & second attempts, respectively.

The final round features twelve competitors.

In the qualifiers, Kulichenko gained the seventh position. While her 1.95 meters jump attempts were unsuccessful, the rest of her work helped her qualify.

Kulichenko has so far reached the closest to Russian athlete Yelena Slesarenko’s 2.06 meters World Record in 2004.