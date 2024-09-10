WORK INTERRUPTIONS AFFECT FLIGHTS AT LARNACA AIRPORT

A strike by employees of Gold Air at the Airport in Larnaca affected flights operating in the afternoon.

The staff, whose job was to take care of the loading process protested against the lack of staff which has allegedly caused them to overwork.

Without their services, both arriving as well as departing flight passengers were practically stranded, not knowing how they should proceed to get the luggage they own.

The protest lasted two hours, from noon till 2 PM and only ended once Gold Air management assured them that they would take adequate action. The action ended at 2 p.m. after the company pledged to address the workers’ concerns.

George Ioulianos, the PEO rep said that Gold Air will have a special meeting where they will discuss said issue with the Ministry of Labor.