HEATWAVE CONTINUES RISING IN CYPRUS

The heatwave in Cyprus is nowhere close to slowing down – on the contrary, it might just see a major increase for the first time in years.

The middle of the week will see clearer clear skies in most places, and low-lying clouds in patches. The latter might get rainfall around noon, especially in mountainous regions.

Temperatures are set to stand at around 40°C inland, 33 – 37°C in the coasts, and 32°C in the mountains.

Wind speeds are expected to range from slight till moderately high, and shall move in a northeast-to-southwest direction.

The sea will be mostly slight and smooth during the early hours, and get more slight starting at noon, especially in the north, south & west.

From 11 AM till 4PM, the yellow weather warning shall remain in effect.