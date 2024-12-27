CYPRIOT PRESIDENT CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP

Nikos Christodoulides, the president of Cyprus has congratulated US President-Elect Donald Trump on his triumph in the elections, while also speaking about his wish to fortify the bilateral relations between them.

On social media platform X (formerly, Twitter), Christodoulides mentioned how he is looking forward to working with the US under the upcoming administration to expand their partnership, and to advance trans-Atlantic interests at large.

The congratulations come right after the Cypriot President’s meeting with US counterpart the current President Joe Biden, where topics of discussion included opportunities for investments, cooperating on energy matters, making and strengthening partnerships in the security and defense spaces, Cyprus being potentially included in the Visa Waiver Program, and of course the reunification issue.