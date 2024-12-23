CYPRUS IS NOW A PART OF THE WORLDWIDE CAMPAIGN TO ALLOW SAFER MEDICINE USE

Cyprus has joined ninety-four other countries, while its Pharmaceutical Services has joined 107 other partner companies – to participate in the 9th Med Safety Week worldwide campaign.

This week-long campaign will focus on using medicines properly and reporting any adverse incidents related to them.

People are being encouraged to promote the campaign through the hashtag #MedSafetyWeek, and reposting social media posts by Pharmaceutical Services.

The public are being made aware of authorities’ pharmacovigilance activities, that put in place systems for tracking the safe use of medicines and reporting any misuse of the same.

A great benefit of this system is that it allows authorities to understand more about possible side effects & safety matters, to better help shape the types of warnings that can be put on a medicine.

All patients, care givers, and of course health care professionals can report unexpected reactions via the Yellow Card reporting system, available to all in Cyprus.

These reports are thoroughly reviews and evaluated, so that suitable measures can be made the right course of action can be taken in time.