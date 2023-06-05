CYPRIOT PRESIDENT TO TRAVEL TO GERMANY AND MEET WITH THE GERMAN CHANCELLOR

Nikos Christodoulides, the president of the former nation is going to Germany to speak with Olaf Scholz, the country’s Chancellor.

They will discuss several topics, which include (but are not limited to) the issue of divided Cyprus and what the European Union at large can do to help out clear the process.

Christodoulides shall also attend the European Central Bank’s Silver Jubilee celebrations. His itinerary also includes meeting its Christine Lagarde, its President, as well as attend a dinner later that day.

The trip will end with a collaborative press conference, followed by a presidential visit to the Denkmal Holocaust Memorial.