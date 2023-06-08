CYPRUS HAS REVOKED JHO LOW’S CITIZENSHIP

Cyprus has revoked Low Taek Jho’s citizenship status.

Popular by the name Jho Low, the decision was made on the suggestion of the interior minister, who had received some new – and disturbing information on the fugitive.

The ministry had previously declined the revocation, citing that they did not have enough evidence to justify the act. The current data, however, makes things clearer.

Low was originally granted citizenship in the year 2015. This was after he transferred over €6 million to the Bank of Cyprus, and purchased seaside mansion worth a similar amount in Ayla Napa. He even donated €300,000 to the then Archbishop Chrysostomos.

While he has been under investigation since before then, it was only in October 2016, when Interpol officially issued a red notice against him, was he declared a fugitive. The government of Cyprus had been officially investigating him since 2021, but only became successful in recent days.