Nikos Christodoulides, the president of Cyprus has expressed his congratulatory wishes on Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s victory in the island nation’s general election.

This came after the former personally called Mitsotakis to show his appreciation of the win of him and the New Democracy party.

A separate tweet was posted by Victor Papadopoulos, the director of the press office of the Cypriot presidency. He also congratulated the victorious Greek leader as well as his party.