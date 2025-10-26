CYPRIOT SWIMMER CAROLINA PELEDRITOU WINS SILVER AT PARA SWIM CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cyprus’ visually impaired swimmer Carolina Pelendritou has won the silver medal for swimming 50m freestyle S11 in the finals of the World Para Swimming Championships, hosted by Singapore.

Pelendritou finished the race at 30.30, which earned her the second position.

This has been her best performance in 2025, with the 30.63 achieved in Berlin in June coming in a close second and.

Her time for the qualifying round earlier that morning in Singapore was a solid 30.84.

The gold medal went to Russian swimmer Daria Lukyanenko, who clocked 30.22, while the bronze went to Dutch national Lizette Bruinsma, who clocked 30.34.

This win makes Pelendritou the third-time champion of the 50m freestyle category at the Paralympics. She had previously won a gold and a bronze at the World Championships held in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

