TRIAL OF GREEK CYPRIOT CAPTURED IN NORTHERN CYPRUS POSTPONED DUE TO SUDDEN HOSPITALISATION

The trial of the Greek Cyprus national who has been detained in Turkish Cyprus since the 19th of July has been postponed on account of the man being taken to hospital after complaining of debilitating back pain.

Apparently, the back pain occurred due to him being denied required medication. The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has reported that the man suffers of health issues and was denied life-saving drugs for all of his 2+ months in state custody.

This led to his condition deteriorating to the extent that he needed hospital-level medical intervention.

The man was hospitalized on the eve of his trial at the Trikomo court. This has been postponed to a later date.

The man is one of the five nations of Greek Cyprus who were arrested and detained in Trikomo for illegally seeing their ancestral lands. All of them are above the age of 60, and are facing charges related to invading a military zone.

According to authorities in Trikomo, the men were trying to gather information regarding construction work being done on their properties by the current administration – based on the maps and documents that were found in their cars.

Greek Cyprus sees the arrests as a hostile act in retaliation for them taking action against Turkish Cypriots for trying to occupy properties owned by Greek Cypriots within the Turkish Cyprus region.

So far, any legal proceeding that takes place in Turkish Cyprus is not recognized by anyone bar Turkey.