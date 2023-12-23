CYPRUS BOX OFFICE RECORDS SET FRESH WITH SALES OF ED SHEERAN TICKETS

Over twenty thousand Ed Sheeran concert tickets were sold within the span of 24 hours for his upcoming Larnaca concert.

Roughly ten thousand people visited Cyprus’ Ticketmaster website the moment the tickets became available to the public, which was roughly at 10am in the morning.

A total of 21,863 tickets were sold within 24 hours.

The concert, slated to take place in September 2024 already has their A-tier and D-tier tickets sold out. It will have English artists Callum as the special guest.

The Larnaca concert is a part of Sheeran’s world tour, which he will start from Bahrain in 2024 January.