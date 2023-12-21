FIRE DESTROYS OVER A HUNDRED BALES OF HAY

Current Events

 

A fire has destroyed over a hundred hay bales and a tractor in an agricultural region near Paphos.

Michalis Nicolaou, the spokesperson for the police in Paphos declared that the fire in question broke out at around 4 am in the morning in Neo Chorio’s neighboring area of Kokkinogremos.

According to Nicolaou, the tractor was worth €5,000 and value of all the destroyed hay bales also stood at €5,000, bringing the total to €10,000.

The police and fire department have sealed off the scene till they conclude their investigations.

So far, the cause of the fire is not known.

 

