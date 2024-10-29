CYPRUS COAST SEES TWO AFTERSHOCKS

After the 4.9 magnitude earthquake that happened off the Cypriot coast, the island nation saw 2 aftershocks.

Geological Survey Department Director Christodoulos Hadjigeorgiou has revealed that the aftershocks, while unsettling, are a normal part of the Cyprus’ seismic activities.

The main earthquake’s epicenter was 18 kms near Paphos, 13 kms below ground. Its tremors were felt in various places in Limassol and Paphos, as well as a few other sections.

Hadjigeorgiou remarked that the area is noted for producing earthquakes, as it links the arc of Cyprus with a Southern Paphos’ transform fault, which in turn extends all the way to Polis Chrysochous.

This makes light earthquakes a result of the normal seismic activity in the region.