EIGHT SYRIAN NATIONALS ARRESTED FOR TERRORISM

A court in Cyprus has ordered that the 8 Syrians nationals who were arrested shall be detained for at least 6 days on grounds of them conspiring the funding of a terrorist outfit in Syria.

Christos Andreou, a spokesman for the Police said that the eight people – comprising 7 men & 1 women are currently facing terrorism-related charges, including conspiracy and being part of a criminal group.

Their arrest happened as a part of a series of raids done in Paphos and Limassol.

The raids were initiated due to a tip-off, but did not give any specifics on which “organization” they were trying to fund.

According to Andreou, authorities did not have any clue about an impending attack prior to this.

Further police investigation is currently underway, to find out how the detained might have been able to raise the funds in the first place.