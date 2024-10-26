CYPRUS POLICE ARREST MAN FOR ILLEGAL RESIDENCY & STEALING CELL PHONE

The Cyprus Police have arrested a young man for illegal residency and for stealing a cell phone.

According to Steve Theodoulou, a spokesperson for the Cyprus Police in Famagusta, the man, aged 25, was arrested at 3 A.M. in the morning after a tourist made a report to the Police in Ayia Napa and identified said man as the perpetrator.

She said that the man had duped her into letting him take her cell phone under the pretext of asking for help, then proceeded to run away with it.

The police found the man with the stolen phone, which further cemented their suspicions. They then discovered that he had in fact been living on the island nation with no visa from 2022.

The man shall remain under police custody, pending trial.