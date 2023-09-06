CYPRUS’ COMIC CON TO BE HEADLINED BY HOLLYWOOD STAR

Tom Wlaschiha, famous for playing the role of Enzo in the TV series Stranger Things and Jaqen H’ghar in HBO’s Game of Thrones is all set to headline the celebrity presence at Cyprus Comic Con.

According to a spokesman, Wlaschiha being present at Comic Con in Cyprus should immensely boost its presence. With a screen and theater career as versatile as his, he should attract audiences unlike ever before.

Wlaschiha will be present on both days of the event, including offering a Q&A panel and a talk on the main stage. He will also be present for a meet and greet with fans in the special guest zone, where autographs and selfies will be permitted. These can be purchased beforehand online and available for €20 (each).

Aside from starring in various US and European TV shows and movies, Wlaschiha has spent decades perfecting his talent. He is fluent in English, Russian, Italian and French.

He came into the public eye in 2011, when he played Jaqen H’ghar in Game of Thrones.

Tom Wlaschiha will be joined by several other celebrities, namely Miltos Yerolemou, famous cosplayer Pretzl, Brian Muir and Ferran Rodriguez.