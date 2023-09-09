MOSQUE ATTACKED IN GREEK CYPRUS

Terrorists attacked a mosque in Limassol with a Molotov cocktail.

According to Azernews and Yeni Shafak, the attack at Koprulu Haci Ibrahim Aga Mosque happened at nighttime, when the Molotov cocktail was lobbed at the property.

The mosque sustained damages to its wall and door.

Some other sources have revealed that the attackers spray painted the phrase “Immigrants’ Islam not welcome” on the mosque prior to attacking it.

The attack has been highly condemned by Ersin Tatar, the president of Turkish Cyprus. Unal Ustel, the Prime Minister also criticized the attack, calling it severely Islamophobic.