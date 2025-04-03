CYPRUS CONTINUING TO FACE MAJOR WATER SHORTAGE

The island nation of Cyprus is set to face its third year of major water shortage, with circumstances made worse by destruction of the desalination plant in Paphos due to the fire

.

Water Development Department (WDD)’s Senior Engineer Yianna Economidou says that the water reserves in dams have slid down to an all-time low of 25%, even lower than the 47% during the same time in 2024

.

Economidou further explained how the inflow in 2025 has slid down to 16 million m³, officially marking the third bad year in terms of water shortage. The expectation of rain to alter the situation is very less

.

Furthermore, with the plant in Paphos out of commission, over 30% of the total desalination capacity is tarnished

.