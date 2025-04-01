AVERAGE TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TO GO DOWN DURING THE WEEK

Cyprus is set to see a decrease in temperatures, along with partially cloudy skies

.

Winds are expected to blow at three to four by Beaufort standards, going in a southeast-to-southwest direction. Meanwhile the seas are expected to be slightly-to-smooth sailing

.

Specifically, the temperatures are expected to be around 22°C in the mountainous areas, 26°C in the coasts and 31°C inland

.

The situation is expected to change towards the middle of the week, when the skies will turn cloudier and some showers might happen. Thunder showers are also likely

.

At this point, the temperatures might further decline to seasonal levels

.