POLICE ARREST TWO FOR ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING

Cyprus Police has arrested two men who were trying to kidnap another adult male.

In a statement to the press, the police stated that the two men, aged 27 and 26 were in the process of kidnapping a 30-year-old man.

According to the victim, the 26-year-old man approached him, asking for his help with some issue his “friend” apparently had. The 30-year-old then agreed he would speak with them.

The 26-year-old left the house, and soon after returned with two others, which is when all the three tried to force him away from the home.

Fortunately, the man, with some help from his friend, aged 41, fought the assailants off, who then fled the scene.

The victim’s statement to the police said that the assailants were wield knives, crowbars and a club as well. He also mentioned that his car, which was parked outside was attacked.

The police have apprehended the two people, while search for the third is ongoing.