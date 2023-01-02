CYPRUS ELECTIONS TO BE HELD IN FEBRUARY 2023

Over half a million Cypriot citizens will be voting to elect their new president, who will be succeeding Nicos Anastasiades.

The information, which has been published in a decree, issued by the island nation’s Chief Election Office mentions the 12th of February as the date of the election, and the 5th of January, 2023 as the deadline for applying for candidacy.

However, it is certain that President Anastasiades will not be returning in 2023 since he explicitly announced that that he shall not stand as a candidate, having served as the president for two terms already.

So far, ten candidates have already announced themselves.